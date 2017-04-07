Gibbs appointed Warden at Clarinda Correctional Facilty

News

The Iowa Board of Corrections today (Friday) approved Corrections Director Jerry Bartruff’s recommendation for the appointment of Randy Gibbs as Warden of the Clarinda Correctional Facility, effective April 21, 2017. Warden Gibbs is currently Assistant Deputy Director of Institution Operations. The appointment was necessary in order to fill the vacancy created when Sheryl Dahm was appointed Warden of the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women.

The IA DOC says Gibbs has extensive administrative corrections experience with proven leadership in the management, supervision and treatment of adult offenders. Warden Gibbs will continue to focus on the Department’s Mission: Creating Opportunities for Safer Communities.

The Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC) is responsible for nine institutions housing approximately 8,200 individuals, and the accreditation and funding of eight district departments of correctional services that supervise about 30,800 people in the community on any given day.