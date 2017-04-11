GEORGE WILLIAM MARNACH, 86, of Stuart (Svcs. 4/22/17)

Obituaries

GEORGE WILLIAM MARNACH, 86, of Stuart, died Saturday, April 8th, at the Stuart Community Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial for GEORGE MARNACH will be held 10-a.m. April 22nd, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart. Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:00 am on April 22nd, at the All Saints Church (prior to the Mass).; Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be directed to the All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart.

Burial will be in the Ft. Memorial Gardens.