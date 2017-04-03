GARY LLOYD BENTON, 77, of Stuart (Svcs. 04/07/2017)

Obituaries

GARY LLOYD BENTON, 77, of Stuart died Saturday, April 1st at Creston Specialty Care. Funeral services for GARY LLOYD BENTON will be held Friday, April 7th at 10:00am at the Johnson Family Funeral Home Stuart Chapel.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 6th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Johnson Family Funeral Home-Stuart Chapel.

Burial with full military honors will be held in the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Benton Memorial Fund.

GARY LLOYD BENTON is survived by:

Wife: Carolyn Benton of rural Stuart

Daughter: Connie (David) Wallace of Greenfield

Son: Eric (Shanelle) Benton of Stuart.