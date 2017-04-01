GARY LEE SMITH, 71, of Harlan (Svcs. 4/5/16)

Obituaries

GARY LEE SMITH, 71, of Harlan, died Friday, March 31st, at home. Funeral services for GARY LEE SMITH will be held 9:30-a.m. Wed., April 5th, at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tue., April 4th, from 4-until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6-until 8-p.m.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

GARY LEE SMITH is survived by:

His wife – Virginia Smith, of Harlan.

His sons – Jon (Christine) Smith, of Council Bluffs; Kevin Smith, and Mike Smith, both of Omaha, and Mark (Kerri) Smith, of Elk Horn, IA.

His daughters – Christina Smith, of Shenandoah, and Jodie Smith, of Hastings, NE.

27-grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.