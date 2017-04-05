Frederickson Fund donates to schools and care facility

News

Grant Petty of the Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund has been busy making donations. Fund spokesperson Melanie Petty, says Grant Petty presented Kellie Jimerson of Atlantic Specialty Care, with a check for $200 for their annual Easter Egg Hunt which will be held on Saturday, April 15th. Over 15,000 eggs are ready to be found by children from age 1-10 in four age groups. It’s a fun family event and the Easter Bunny will arrive via the Atlantic Fire Department.

A $1,300 donation was made to the Atlantic Schools for new books at both Washington and Schuler Elementary. Melanie Petty says the Frederickson fund feels very strongly about reading and because it was something Trevor enjoyed it has become a yearly donation. Shown here are just some of the books that were ordered in.

The fund’s only fundraiser each year is an annual golf tournament. This year the tournament will be held on Saturday, August 12th. Plans have already started and organizers say they are hoping for another great turnout so they are able to continue to give back in Trevor’s memory.