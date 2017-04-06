Fatal accident at Lake Anita State Park

News

(Update 4:17-p.m.) A Cass County resident has died as the result of a boating accident at Lake Anita State Park. According to dispatch reports from the scene, the body of a man was discovered floating in the water near the second silt pond, just before 3:30-p.m. Anita Fire Chief Josh Peach told KJAN’s Ric Hanson that the man was in a kayak when the accident occurred. A life jacket was not found near his body, but Peach said it may have gotten hung-up somewhere. The winds were creating turbulent conditions on the water today, and Peach said “It’s not a good day to be out on the lake on a small boat or canoe/kayak type of thing.”

The victim has been identified, but his name is currently not available.