Ernst says Trump ‘showing global leadership’ with Syrian strike

News

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst — a combat veteran — is praising President Trump’s decision to launch air strikes in Syria. Senator Joni Ernst says Trump “followed through with the red line drawn by the Obama Administration.” Ernst called Syria’s president a “war criminal” for using chemical weapons against civilians and she blasted Russia for backing the Assad regime.

Syria’s civil war “has gone on far too long,” according to Ernst. Ernst says Trump “is showing global leadership.” She adds, though, it’s time to “find an end to the root causes of this crisis.”

(Radio Iowa)