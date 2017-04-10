Dolly Bergmann Honored at Urban Forestry Awards Luncheon

Ag/Outdoor, News

Dolly Bergmann of Atlantic was recently honored as an Outstanding Volunteer by the Iowa Urban Tree Council. The presentation was made Thursday, April 6 at the 27th Annual Urban Forestry Awards Luncheon in Des Moines.

Bergmann has been a part of the Atlantic Trees Forever since 1999 and is currently serving as president. She has raised $156,000 for trees through grants and donations, translating to approximately 3,900 trees planted in the Atlantic community. The trees are planted throughout Atlantic — at entry signs, the hospital, assisted living facilities,the high school and middle school, the YMCA, the fairgrounds, parks, cemetery and in many city and highway rights of way.

In addition to writing grants, Bergmann has applied for the Tree City Award every year on behalf of Atlantic. She organizes and leads Arbor Day events with the Atlantic School District, planting a tree with the local 4th graders every year for the past decade. Each year she provides an educational program, teaching the importance of properly planting and maintaining newly planted trees.

“Dolly Bergmann is an outstanding example of Iowa’s community forestry volunteers,” said State Forester Paul Tauke. “Her volunteer efforts will enhance our forest resources and benefit Atlantic for future generations.”