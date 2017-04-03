Dense Fog Advisory until 10-a.m. for parts of western/s.w. IA

Weather

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-

Page Counties…4/3/17

****DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT***



* VISIBILITY…Areas of fog may reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less.

* IMPACTS…Areas of fog may cause rapid changes in visibility over short distances, as well as broad areas of dense fog. These conditions could complicate nighttime travel as well as the morning commute across the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.