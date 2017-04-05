Council Bluffs man arrested on Atlantic robbery warrant; Atlantic man arrested on drug charges

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a Pottawattamie County man was arrested March 29th on an Atlantic Police Department warrant for felony Robbery in the 1st Degree. 19-year old Jesse Aron Shipley, of Council Bluffs was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $100,000 bond.

On March 31, 2017, Cass County Deputies arrested 20-year old Kyle Nicholas Krueger, of Atlantic, after Krueger turned himself on two Cass County Sheriff’s Office felony warrants for Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana. Krueger was booked in a the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $10,000 bond.

Also on March 31st, 39-year old Matthew David Blair, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Cass County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. Blair was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $2,000 bond.

On April 3rd, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 52-year old Bobbykines F. Taylor, of Aurora, CO, on a charge of OWI 1st Offense. Taylor was cited to appear in District Court at a later date. On April 4th, 21-year old Tyler Ray Osborn, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Osborn was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bond.