Convenience store robbed in C. Bluffs Tue. morning

News

Authorities in Council Bluffs are investigating the armed robbery this (Tuesday) morning, of a convenience store. Bluffs Police say at around 2-a.m., two black males entered the Speedee Mart at 3624 9th Ave. The first man produced a black pistol and demanded money from the clerk. Both the suspects were described as wearing all black clothing with the hoods up on their jackets.

As the suspects were about to leave the store the first suspect fired a shot striking the wall. The clerk was not injured. The suspects fled on foot to the west and north. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call crime stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).