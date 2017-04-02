Construction of Sioux City school delayed

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Parents and Sioux City residents are lamenting the latest delay in the opening of a new elementary school after several homes were demolished to make room for it. The Sioux City Journal reports that plans to start classes at the new Bryant Elementary School in the fall of 2019 unraveled March 14 after the low bid for the project’s final phase came in nearly $3 million higher than estimated. The main reason for the high bids is likely rising concrete costs.

The school board decided to revisit the architectural plans to save costs rather than pay more money, which superintendent Paul Gausman says will push the school opening to August 2020. Resident Erik Peterson says the dirt blowing from the construction site has created an annoyance for neighbors.