CONNIE A. MOELLER, 71, of Elk Horn (Svcs. Pending)

Obituaries

CONNIE A. MOELLER, 71, of Elk Horn, died Saturday, April 1st, at the Salem Lutheran Home. Services for CONNIE MOELLER are pending at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

Burial will be in the Elk Horn Cemetery.

CONNIE MOELLER is survived by:

Her husband – Daryl Moeller, of Elk Horn.

Her daughter – Stacey Hart, of Calvin, OK.

Her son – Devin Moeller (& Stacey Andersen), of Marne.

Her sisters – Susan Kite, of Columbus, OH., & Jane Hendrickson, of Cypress, TX.

Her brothers – Larry Rasmussen, of TX, and Jerry (Karel) Rasmussen, of Houston, TX.

and 4 grandchildren.