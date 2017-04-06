Confused elderly driver strikes building in Union County
April 6th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of an SUV was injured early Wednesday morning, when he became confused and ran his vehicle into a building in Afton. 70-year old Larry Clayton, of Thayer, was driving a 2006 Jeep at around 2-a.m. Wednesday and drove onto private property before striking a building at 1780 Old Highway 34, causing extensive damage to the south side of the building.
Clayton suffered possible/unknown injuries and was transported by Law Enforcement to the Greater Regional Medical Center, in Creston. Damage to his SUV was estimated at $5,500, while the building, owned by Dave Larson, of Afton, sustained about $10,000 damage. No citations were issued.