Charles City bridge, river closed after partial collapse

News

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) – Officials of a city more than 50 miles northwest of Waterloo have asked residents to stay at least 100 yards away from a bridge that partially collapsed. Charles City police chief Hugh Anderson tells the Charles City Press there’s a possibility of falling debris near the Charley Western Bridge or that it could collapse completely.

An archway of the bridge on the Cedar River pulled away from the structure Saturday morning, and part of it collapsed. Charles City Administrator Steve Diers says the river is closed to activities.

Earlier this month, City Council voted in favor of an evaluation of both the Charley Western and the Main Street bridges. Charles City Engineer John Fallis says officials are examining how to move forward with the evaluation.