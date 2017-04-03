CCHS Volunteer Appreciation Open House set for April 12th

News

ATLANTIC – Cass County Health System (CCHS) is honoring the many volunteers who share their time and talents throughout the health system by hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Open House on Wednesday, April 12th from 3:30 to 5:30 pm in the cafeteria.

More than 250 individuals volunteer each year at CCHS. Volunteers work in a variety of roles including the Auxiliary, CCMH Board of Trustees, CCHS Foundation Board, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, Meals on Wheels, IPOST, Mentoring, SHIIP, Lifeline, and through other programs and events.

Carole Schuler, Volunteer Coordinator, says “We are so grateful to all of the people who volunteer to help us make CCHS the best it can be. We’re lucky to have a wide range of backgrounds, ages, and expertise in our volunteer pool, and the work they do is so important to the people they serve. Really, volunteering is a win-win. It’s good for the volunteer, too!”

The Volunteer Appreciation Open House theme this year is “Volunteers Make the World a Brighter Place.”