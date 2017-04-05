Cardinals vs Cubs series finale postponed to Thursday

Sports

ST. LOUIS, MO April 5, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced that their game against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon has been postponed due to the severe weather forecasted for this afternoon and night.

The two teams will make up the game tomorrow afternoon at 12:45 PM. Fans holding tickets to today’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s make-up game. Busch Stadium gates will open at 11:15 AM.

Our broadcast time on KJAN will be moved to the same time tomorrow as was scheduled today, 11:50am.