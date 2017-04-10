Cardinals activate Rosenthal, option Tuivailala to Memphis

Sports

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 10, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today, prior to their series opener against the Washington Nationals, that they have activated right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) from the 10-day disabled list. Right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Memphis (AAA) following yesterday’s game to make room for Rosenthal on the team’s 25-man active roster.

Rosenthal, 26, appeared in five games (one start) during spring training, going 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 10.0 IP with 11 strikeouts.

Rosenthal owns a career mark of 8-20 with a 2.92 ERA and 110 saves in 278 games. He set the Cardinals single-season save mark with 48 rescues in 2015 after posting 45 saves in 2014.