CAM’s Jackson to continue hoops career at Iowa Central
April 6th, 2017 by Chris Parks
CAM girls basketball player Felicity Jackson announced on Thursday that she will continue her basketball career at Iowa Central Community College. A signing ceremony was held on Thursday at CAM High School.
Jackson was a 4-year starter for the Cougars and finished her career with 1,066 points. She was a leader in Class 1A this past season with 145 assists and was named a first team all-district and first team all-conference performer as a senior.
The Iowa Central Tritons are coached by Kelly Kruger and finished with a 12-18 record this past season.