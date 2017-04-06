CAM’s Jackson to continue hoops career at Iowa Central

Sports

CAM girls basketball player Felicity Jackson announced on Thursday that she will continue her basketball career at Iowa Central Community College. A signing ceremony was held on Thursday at CAM High School.

Jackson was a 4-year starter for the Cougars and finished her career with 1,066 points. She was a leader in Class 1A this past season with 145 assists and was named a first team all-district and first team all-conference performer as a senior.

The Iowa Central Tritons are coached by Kelly Kruger and finished with a 12-18 record this past season.