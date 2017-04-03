Branstad goes to Washington to discuss ambassador nomination

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says he’ll have private meetings with members of Congress this week to discuss his consideration as U.S. ambassador to China. The Republican governor is scheduled to be in Washington between Monday and Thursday.

Branstad says he’ll meet with members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and officials at the State Department. A spokesman for the governor says no formal hearings are scheduled.

President Donald Trump announced last year that he would nominate Branstad as ambassador to China. Branstad says the process requires extensive paperwork, and he hasn’t given details about when the Senate will hold confirmation hearings and vote on his nomination. If confirmed by the Senate, Branstad will resign as governor and is expected to be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds.