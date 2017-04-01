Bluffs man dies in Friday night crash

News

The driver of a van is dead following a crash late Friday night, in Council Bluffs. Authorities say 67-year old William D. Snyder, of Council Bluffs, died at the scene of the crash that took place at around 11:38-p.m. in the vicinity of 23rd Avenue and S. 35th Street.

Council Bluffs Police say Snyder’s 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager was west bound on 23rd Ave when it lost control and struck a power pole, sheering off the pole. The van sustained heavy front driver side damage before coming to final rest in a field to the west of the roadway. Power was knocked out to several businesses in the area, but crews were working early Saturday morning to restore power to those affected.

South 35th and 23rd Avenue were shut down and traffic was diverted. South bound South 35th to East bound 23rd Ave was still closed this (Saturday) until Mid-American Energy can repair the power poles. The crash is still under investigation by the Council Bluffs P-D’s Special Operations/Traffic Unit, and factors contributing to the accident are not yet clear.