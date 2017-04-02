BETTY L. JOHNSON, 86, of Elk Horn (No Svcs.)

Obituaries

BETTY L. JOHNSON, 86, of Elk Horn, died Sunday, April 2nd, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will take place at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Ridgeway, MO. No services are planned for BETTY JOHNSON. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

BETTY L. JOHNSON is survived by:

Her husband – John Johnson, of Elk Horn.