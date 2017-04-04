Beef Flautas with Buttermilk Avocado Crema (4-4-2017)
April 4th, 2017 by Jim Field
- 1 lb. fresh Mexican chorizo, casings removed (3 links)
- 1/2 cup chopped white onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lb. ground chuck
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 1 ripe avocado, chopped
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Crumble chorizo in a large skillet and cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, five minutes. Stir in onion and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about five minutes. Add ground chuck, chili powder and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until beef is browned and done, about ten minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cilantro.
Using a slotted spoon, divide chorizo-beef mixture evenly among tortillas (about 1/4 cup per tortilla), placing mixture just below center of each tortilla. Roll tortilla over filling, leaving about one inch of tortilla exposed. Brush exposed edge with a small amount of beaten egg; press gently to seal roll.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium; fry flautas, in batches, until crispy, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.
Process avocado, sour cream, buttermilk, lime juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a food processor until smooth. Serve flautas with crema.