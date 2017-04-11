Barn Restoration Work has Begun in Manning

Ag/Outdoor, News

Restoration work on the 100-year old barn at the Leet/Hassler Farmstead in Manning, has begun. “Save the Farm” efforts were announced this spring, and more than $10,000 has been raised towards the project. Kerkhoff Kraftsmen from Carroll, who have experience in renovating and repurposing old barns, started the work in mid-March. Electricity has been added to the hay loft, the floor has been repaired, and the south wall has been stabilized. They will sand the floor and clean the rafters and floor next. New steps will be added to the hay loft, which can then be used for dances, weddings, and photo opportunities. Estimated cost of this phase is $16,000.

LeRoy Dammann, who oversees the maintenance at the Heritage-Hausbarn Park, and Dr. Rexanne Struve, DVM, are in charge of the “Save the Farm” project. Additional funds will be needed for repairing the foundation on the scale house, replacing the roof on the Arts and Crafts Style Home, and working on other buildings on the property, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Park also includes the 1660s German Hausbarn and the 1913 Trinity Church.

The Heritage-Hausbarn Park will host a 100th birthday party for the Leet/Hassler Farmstead Saturday, May 13. Admission to the grounds will be free from 9 am – noon. Breakfast will be served from 9 – 10:30 am, with a free will offering. Old-time games, horse-drawn wagon rides, and other activities for the entire family will begin at 10 am.

When completed, the hay loft at the Leet/Hassler Farmstead will be available for barn dances, weddings, receptions, meetings, and as a unique photo site.