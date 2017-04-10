Audubon man arrested on Probation Violation warrant in Emmet County

News

An Audubon man wanted since 2012 for Violation of Probation was arrested in Emmet County on Saturday, April 8th. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Randy Travis Kurth on the outstanding warrant.

Kurth plead guilty in 2011 to 2 counts of Carrying Weapons, Reckless Use of Fire, Harassment 1st Degree, and Theft 4th Degree. Charges were filed in 2012 after Kurth allegedly violated the terms of his probation.

Kurth was located in Emmet County on Saturday and transported to the Audubon County Jail and held on $6,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday, April 24th at 1:30pm.