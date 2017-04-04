Atlantic Rotary seeks nominations for Outstanding Teacher Award

News

The Atlantic Rotary club is asking parents, students, and community members, “Do you know a teacher who deserves recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty?” If so, submit their name for nomination as part of the 4th Annual Rotary Club of Atlantic Outstanding Teacher Award. The award, designed to recognize excellence in education in the Atlantic Community Schools, can be given to any certified, full-time teacher who spends at least 60% of his/her time instructing students.

The teacher selected will receive recognition at a school employee event, and will also receive a $3000 cash award. The award may be used to enhance the educational resources of the teacher, further the teacher’s education, or for any other purpose which the selected teacher deems appropriate.

This is the fourth year for the award, which has been a “long-time goal” for the Atlantic Rotary Club, according to Ted Robinson, 2017 Rotary Teacher Award Project Chair. In a statement, Robinson said “The Atlantic Rotary Club has been a dedicated supporter of education in the community for many years through senior scholarships, and annual events such as senior recognition and new teacher welcome. In addition, they are frequent contributors through funding for many school needs such as updating technology in the classroom, supporting curriculum for local preschools, and a number of other school requests.”

Robinson said also, that “Members of our club have been continually insistent that we also recognize and support the talented educators that are the heart of our schools, and we are very happy we have been able to get this program off to such a successful start in the first few years.”

Margo Magill, an educator at Washington Elementary School was the first teacher to be recognized at the Rotary Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 2014. DeLana Harris, from Schuler Elementary School, was the 2015 award winner, and Jodie Hogue, from Washington Elementary School was last year’s recipient.

For teachers to be considered for the 2017 award, completed nomination forms, including letters of support, must be received by Friday April 21st. Nominated teachers will be evaluated based on their skill with students, classroom management, parent communication, peer interaction and community involvement.

Teachers must be nominated by three individuals- they can be current or former students, parents of students, co-workers, or any combination of these. Forms were sent via email to all current parents from the Atlantic Community School System in March. Hard copies of nomination forms may also be picked up from any school administration office. Completed nominations may be dropped off, or mailed, to the First Whitney Bank, Attn: Ted Robinson, P.O. Box 271, 223 Chestnut Street in Atlantic.

It is the intention of the Atlantic Rotary Club, through this award, to recognize and reward outstanding educators in our public school system who exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” through their continuous dedication to students, parents, peers and the larger community, as well as the art and practice of education. The award is funded by proceeds from the Atlantic Rotary Club’s annual auction, which is made possible by the generous donations of local businesses and community members.