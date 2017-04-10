Atlantic Police report numerous weekend arrests

News

The Atlantic Police Department released details Monday on multiple arrests over the past weekend.

On Saturday, April 8th officers arrested 19-year-old Nathaniel Riesberg of Atlantic for Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and Gathering where Marijuana is used. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.

Also Saturday Officers arrested 20-year-old Shane Jenkins of Atlantic for Possession of Controlled Substance, Controlled Substance Violation, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug, and Gathering where Marijuana is used. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail and booked in.

On Sunday, April 9th Officers arrested 37-year-old Matthew Baker of Wiota for OWI 1st Offense, Child Endangerment, Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.

Also Sunday Officers arrested 23-year-old Kayla Compton of Atlantic for Child Endangerment. She was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.