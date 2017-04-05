Atlantic City Council News (4/5/17)

News

The Atlantic City Council, Wednesday, approved a Resolution to enter into a Utility Infrastructure Easement with the Whitney Group, LLC, that will allow an electrical box to be placed on an 8-foot by 18-foot portion of a City parking lot located behind the Whitney Inn. The Whitney Group, which is renovating the old hotel into a dining, adult residential and business structure, requested the easement because they were required by AMU to relocate their power system away from the building. The City Attorney worked with the Whitney Group’s Mark Smith to hammer out the agreement. The City also recently entered into a $750,000 development agreement with the Whitney Group for their renovation project.

The Atlantic City Council also passed a Resolution setting April 19th at 5:30-p.m., as the date and time for a public hearing on the adoption of the City’s proposed FY 2018 5-year Capital Improvement Plan. In other business, the Council held the second readings of three ordinances. One was with regard to Zoning Regulations, the other pertains to separation distances and the mitigation of PCE contamination in the vicinity of 3rd Street Place, and third was for new Flood Plain Regulations. A motion was made to waive the third reading of that Ordinance, which was then passed unanimously.

The Council also approved the re-appointments to six-year terms, of Joyce Jensen and Joanne Lorence, to the Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) Board.

They also heard a presentation from Dolly Bergman with regard to Arbor Day, and Trees Forever, whereby Atlantic has received an award for and the designation of, Tree City USA. The award will be presented on Thursday (April 6th). This marks the 21st year the City has received the honor. Mayor Dave Jones signed the official Arbor Day Proclamation as required for one of the four standards to be recognized as a Tree City USA.

Bergman said “The Atlantic Trees Forever” group was started March 17th, 25-years ago, so we as an organization will be celebrating our 25th Anniversary in the community this year.” She said they’re planning on planting 25 trees in different locations beginning later this spring through this fall.