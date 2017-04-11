ARLENE SCHILTZ, 93, of Manilla & formerly of Templeton (Svcs. 4/17/17)

Obituaries

ARLENE SCHILTZ, 93, of Manilla (& formerly of Templeton), died Sunday, April 9th, at the Manilla Manor. A Mass of Christian Burial for ARLENE SCHILTZ will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, April 17th, at the Sacred Heart Church in Templeton. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the Sacred Heart Church from 4-until 7-p.m. Sunday, where a Catholic Daughters Rosary is a 5:30-p.m. and a Prayer services begins at 6-p.m. Visitation resumes at the Church Monday at 9:30-a.m. (Prior to the Mass).

Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

ARLENE SCHILTZ is survived by:

Her children – Dr. Daryl (Sherry) Engelen, of Des Moines; Randy Engelen, Gary (Patricia) Engelen, and Doyle (Jane) Engelen, all of Templeton; and Karen (John) Cosgrove, of Austin, MN.

Her sister – Della (Virgil) Lappe, of Glidden;

Her brother – Dale (Theresa) Schlichte, of Wisconsin.

Her brother-in-law: Robert Schmitz, of Carroll.

Other relatives and friends.