Ankeny man arrested on multiple charges across Iowa

News

Officials with the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety said Tuesday evening, that a central Iowa man arrested Nov. 16th, 2016 on multiple charges in Monona County, now faces numerous other charges in two other counties.

57-year old Jeff Lee Altmayer, of Ankeny, was arrested in November and charged with: three Class C felony counts of Enticing a Minor; one count of Impersonating a Public Official; one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Prescription Drug or Device without a Prescription. The charges stemmed from a November 16th incident in Monona County, during which he allegedly attempted to lure a child into his vehicle.

After further investigation into Lee by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and other Iowa law enforcement agencies, it was determined that he had also committed crimes of the same manner across Iowa. As a result, Lee has been charged in two other jurisdictions. The felony charges he faces in Jasper County are a result of an August, 17, 2016 incident in Colfax in which he is alleged to have committed one count of Kidnapping in the First Degree; one count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and one count of Enticing a Child.

Lee also faces charges in Grundy County from an August 2, 2016 incident in which he was charged with three felony counts of Enticing a Child, and a felony charges of Enticing a Minor. The investigation into Lee is on-going and additional charges may be forthcoming. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Area Prosecutions Division is handling the prosecution.