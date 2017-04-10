Actor Ashton Kutcher recognized with ‘Character’ award in Iowa

News

Eastern Iowa native Ashton Kutcher is the latest recipient of the “Pillar of Character” Award named in honor of former Iowa Governor Robert D. Ray.

The actor who has starred in “That 70s Show” and the current Netflix series “The Ranch” relied on some of the biochemistry he studied at the University of Iowa to explain the difference between personality and character.

Kutcher spoke at an awards ceremony held Saturday night in West Des Moines. Kutcher thanked his wife, his parents, his scoutmaster, his teachers and the neighbors from his childhood for their influence on his character.

Kutcher also talked about how his twin brother, Michael, has influenced his life.

Kutcher, who is now 39 and the father of two young children, told his parents that with the experience of being a parent, he finally realized how much his own parents loved him. “And so actually I didn’t come here ultimately to receive this award for myself,” Kutcher said. “I came here to receive it for all of you.” Kutcher spoke at a Saturday night ceremony in West Des Moines.

Iowa’s current governor, Terry Branstad, handed Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, a certificate that makes her an “honorary” Iowan. Other recipients of the Robert D. Ray “Pillar of Character Award” include Norman Borlaug, Hayden Fry, Dan Gable, Fred Hoiberg and Shawn Johnson.

(Radio Iowa)