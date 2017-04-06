6 arrested on warrants out of Adair County

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, today (Monday), said six people were arrested over the past week on various warrants. 53-year old Patrick Russell Darling, of Greenfield, was arrested April 5th on an Adair County warrant for Probation Violation. His bond was set at $2,000.

28-year old Wichang Gach Chawech, of Lincoln, NE., was arrested April 2nd by the Iowa State Patrol on an Adair County warrant for Failure to Appear in Court on a Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense, charge. He was later released on his own recognizance.

24-year old Kayla Dawn Herring, of Chapparral, NM., was arrested in Greenfield April 5th, on a valid warrant for Probation Violation. She was later released on $2,000 bond. 21-year old Cole Aaron Molyneux, of Huxley, was arrested at the Story County Jail April 6th, on a warrant for Violation of Probation on an original Trafficking of Stolen Weapons charge. He was being held without bond in the Adair County Jail. And, 34-year old Joshua James Kimmel, of Des Moines, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol April 8th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Malicious Prosecution. He was later released on his Own Recognizance.

The Adair County Sheriff reports also, 23-year old John James Bucklin, of Solon, was arrested April 4th, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, after the vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over for speeding on I-80 in Adair County. The driver received a warning for speeding and was released. Bucklin was later released on $1,000 bond.