6 arrested on warrants out of Adair County
April 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, today (Monday), said six people were arrested over the past week on various warrants. 53-year old Patrick Russell Darling, of Greenfield, was arrested April 5th on an Adair County warrant for Probation Violation. His bond was set at $2,000.
28-year old Wichang Gach Chawech, of Lincoln, NE., was arrested April 2nd by the Iowa State Patrol on an Adair County warrant for Failure to Appear in Court on a Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense, charge. He was later released on his own recognizance.
24-year old Kayla Dawn Herring, of Chapparral, NM., was arrested in Greenfield April 5th, on a valid warrant for Probation Violation. She was later released on $2,000 bond. 21-year old Cole Aaron Molyneux, of Huxley, was arrested at the Story County Jail April 6th, on a warrant for Violation of Probation on an original Trafficking of Stolen Weapons charge. He was being held without bond in the Adair County Jail. And, 34-year old Joshua James Kimmel, of Des Moines, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol April 8th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Malicious Prosecution. He was later released on his Own Recognizance.
The Adair County Sheriff reports also, 23-year old John James Bucklin, of Solon, was arrested April 4th, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, after the vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over for speeding on I-80 in Adair County. The driver received a warning for speeding and was released. Bucklin was later released on $1,000 bond.