6 arrested on drug charges in Mills County

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous arrests since last Saturday, including six for drug-related offenses. Three of those arrests took place Sunday: 37-year old William Holt Jensen, 37-year old Billie Jo Monson-Johson, and 35-year old Luke Ahrens Jensen, all of Glenwood, were arrested at around 9:55-p.m for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. William Holt Jensen was also charged with Possessing Contraband. His bond was set at $7,300. Bond for Billie Jo Monson-Johnson was set at $1,300, and Luke Jensen’s bond was set at $5,300.

Late Monday night, 37-year old Christopher Joseph Brown, of Malvern, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, on a warrant for Probation Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Drug Possession/Delivery. His bond was set at $108,000. Early Tuesday morning, 18-year old Tanner Lee Anthony Bailey, of Tabor, and 18-year old Brandon James Huffman, of Mineola, were arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 275 in Mills County. Both were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Their bonds were set at $2,300 each.

Others arrested include: 41-year old Veronica Lynn George, of Glenwood, for Failure to Appear in court; 27-year old Sara Ann Billie, of Council Bluffs, for Providing False Information and on a warrant out of Montgomery County for Probation Violation; 29-year old Jared Lee Pomerenke, of Glenwood, was arrested for Violating a No Contact Order; 55-year old Terry Wayne Lewis, of Glenwood, was arrested in Mills County for Driving While Revoked; 58-year old Kathy Ann Pruett, of Glenwood, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension, and 21-year old Kayla Shae Richardson, of Council Bluffs, was arrested in Mills County for Failure to have SR-22 Insurance.