2 fatal accidents in IA Saturday afternoon

News

The Iowa State Patrol reports two people died and another was injured during separate accidents, Saturday afternoon. The first accident took place in southern Iowa’s Clarke County. The Patrol says 59-year old Jon Jay Jackson, of Osceola, died after a car made a u-turn in front of him and his motorcycle struck the car. The accident happened at around 3:45-p.m. in front of the Clarke County Historical Museum. Jackson, who was riding a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle, tried to avoid the collision by laying his bike on its side. He died at the Clarke County Hospital. The driver of the 1997 Ford Thunderbird Jackson struck, was identified as 82-year old Porter Sproll, of Osceola. He was transported by LifeFlight to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

The second accident happened in northern Iowa’s Winnebago County. The Patrol says the victim (Who’s age and gender were not made available), was riding a 2016 Polaris Ranger and turning left from a private driveway onto 100th Avenue, when they lost control and caused the machine to roll onto its side. The driver was ejected. The accident happened at around 4:15-p.m.