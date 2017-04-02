2 arrests in Montgomery County Sunday morning

News

Two people were arrested on separate charges early this (Sunday) morning, in Montgomery County. Sheriff’s officials say 50-year old Kristine Courtney Ryan, of Elliott, was arrested at around 1:55-a.m. at 508 5th Street, in Elliott, on a valid Red Oak Police Department warrant for Failure to Appear, on an original Breach of Peace charge. Ryan was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held without bond, after failing to comply with the booking process.

And, at around 1:57-a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year old Nicholas John Horgdal, of Henderson, following a traffic stop at 150th Street and F Avenue. Horgdal was taken into custody for Driving While Barred. His bond at the Montgomery County Jail was set at $2,000.