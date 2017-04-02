2 arrests in Fremont County Thursday

News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two arrests took place today (Thursday). 25-year old Skylar Lair, of Randolph, was arrested at around 8:40-a.m., after deputies were called to the 1800 block of Highway 59, north of Shenandoah, for a report of a possibly intoxicated female who had entered a business at the location. Lair was charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of Methamphetamine. She was being held at the Fremont County Jail on a $1,300 bond.

And, 22-year old Joseph William Michael Haughton, of Hamburg, was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation. He was previously arrested twice before by Fremont County Deputies. Haughton faces charges that include Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on March 12th, and Violation of a No Contact Order on March 18th. Haughton was released on his previous charges from jail on April 1st. He was being held without bond on the new charges, pending court proceedings.