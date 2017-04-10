$114,562.82 Granted to Audubon County Nonprofit Agencies

News

Genelle Deist, Chair of the Audubon County Community Foundation, has announced that grants totaling more than $114,562 were awarded to Audubon County nonprofit agencies. The following nonprofit organizations, which submitted applications to the Audubon County Community Foundation by the February 1st deadline, were awarded grants by the ACCF Board of Directors:

Organization/Project/Award….

Audubon Community Cinema – Rose Theater renovations; rebuild marquee, exterior façade, stage curtain $33,262.82

Audubon County Fair Board/Audubon County Agricultural Society- Renovate Educational/Historical building on fairground $7,200.

Audubon Recreation Foundation – Build bowling lanes at facility $40,000.

City of Kimballton – Epoxy floor in main hall and hang sign above Town Hall entrance $10,000.

Exira Community Cub/City of Exira – Phase 3 of Rec Center storage area, additional seating and new entrance $20,000.

Exira Lions Club/City of Exira – Scoreboards for two baseball/softball fields, upgrade red ball dirt infield $4,000.

All grantees met the criteria as Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions in the areas of civic, cultural, health, education and social services. Only organizations providing services in Audubon County were eligible. Audubon County agency representatives received their checks on April 10th.