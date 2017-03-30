Young Iowa State defense making strides

Sports

Iowa State defensive end J.D. Waggoner says what the Cyclone defense lacks in experience it makes up for in talent a depth. Eight players with starting experience are gone from last year’s defense, including three on the defensive line.

Waggoner started the first seven games before suffering a season ending shoulder injury against Baylor. He has returned to practice but will not be involved in full contact this spring.

Waggoner says an influx of talented, young players will create more competition for playing time.

Iowa State’s spring game is April 8.

(Learfield Sports)