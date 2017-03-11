Woman pleads not guilty in shootout-with-deputy case

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge related to a chase and a Sioux City man’s gunfight with a sheriff’s deputy. The Sioux City Journal reports that 27-year-old Brittney Hood, of Sioux City, entered the plea Thursday to a charge of eluding.

Authorities say she was driving a vehicle carrying 24-year-old Melvin Spencer and another man on Feb. 26 when a deputy tried to pull her over. Prosecutors say she sped away but finally stopped and fled on foot into a field, where the deputy caught her.

Authorities say Spencer then drove away in the vehicle and later exchanged shots with another deputy. The other man in the vehicle was wounded. Spencer’s been charged with attempted murder.