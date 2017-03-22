Woman pleads guilty in Union County murder case

News

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) – A 44-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to seven of eight charges filed against her in a Union County murder case. Court records say Jennifer Hartley changed her pleas last week to conspiracy, arson and other charges related to the September 2015 slaying of Loretta Dillinger by Dillinger’s former brother-in-law, Jerry Dillinger. Prosecutors say Hartley provided him a gun. Union County Attorney Tim Kenyon said Wednesday that he anticipates dropping the eighth charge – murder – after Hartley’s sentenced May 25.

Jerry Dillinger pleaded guilty in January 2016 to two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Loretta Dillinger and Michael Robinson, who was in a relationship with a Dillinger family member. Authorities say Jerry Dillinger killed himself in February 2016 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.