Woman embezzled more than $1.2M for gambling, police say

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police say a 79-year-old Omaha woman embezzled more than $1.2 million from her employer and blew it gambling at casinos. The Omaha World-Herald reports Annie Carbullido pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of theft by deception and two counts of tax evasion. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 17.

Investigators say Carbullido was a bookkeeper at Travel Faire Inc. and repeatedly wrote checks for cash and hid her theft as expenses so she could obtain money for gambling. A court affidavit says Carbullido had gambled and lost roughly $1.9 million since 2003 at the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa.