Wind Advisory/Red Flag Warning (update 10-a.m. 3/6)

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until Midnight for Cass, Adair, Adams, Audubon, Guthrie, Madison, Union, Taylor and Ringgold Counties in the KJAN listening area, and until 2-p.m. today (Monday), for Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties. At 2-p.m. a RED FLAG WARNING for wind and relative Low Humidity will replace the Wind Advisory for those same western/southwest Iowa Counties, until 8-p.m. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended in counties with a RED FLAG WARNING.

Strong south winds will continue today west of Interstate 35. Winds will become westerly as a cold front moves east through the area late this afternoon. The strongest west winds this evening will be across the northwest half of Iowa.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected today. West winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph this evening.

Strong winds will make driving high profile vehicles difficult. Light weight unsecured objects outside may also easily be blown around. Fire danger will also be elevated as

any uncontrolled fire will spread rapidly given the strong winds.