Wind Advisory in effect until 6-p.m. Cass & area Counties

Weather

(Updated 11-a.m. to include western counties) Tue Mar 7 2017; Area Counties…Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST.

A reminder also, a RED FLAG WARNING for critical fire weather conditions is in effect for those same counties until 6-p.m., and for the far west/southwest counties until 7-p.m. Any fires that start can quickly become extreme and dangerous. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged! Hot machinery should not be used in fields.



The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 10-a.m. today until 6-p.m.

* Short Term Trends…A West wind will increase through late morning and remain strong through the afternoon. The strongest wind will be early this afternoon.

* Winds…West at 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* IMPACTS…Strong wind will make driving high profile vehicles difficult. Light weight unsecured objects outside may also easily be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means strong sustained winds of 30 mph and/or

gusts of 45 mph or higher. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.