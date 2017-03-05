Wind Advisory for Harrison & Monona Counties Monday afternoon/evening

Weather

Monona-Harrison

344 PM CST Sun Mar 5 2017

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CST MONDAY…

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CST Monday.

* TIMING…Winds will be southwesterly during the morning then turn to the west and increase markedly as a cold front passes through eastern Nebraska during the afternoon.

* WINDS…Westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected through the afternoon and into the early evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds will make driving difficult, especially on north-south roads. Lightweight outdoor objects could be blown away as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.