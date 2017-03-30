Wheel and axle break loose off p/up in Creston…hits parked SUV

News

No injuries were reported, but about $500 in property damage occurred Wednesday evening in Creston, when an axle broke on a 1989 Chevy 10 pickup. About two-feet of the axle with a bolted on tire rolled about past the pickup and down the street, before striking a 2003 Chevy Blazer that was legally parked in a driveway.

Creston Police say the driver of the pickup, 26-year old Matthew Deane Thompson, of Creston, was traveling south on New York Avenue when the incident happened just before 7-p.m., Wednesday. Thompson’s truck sustained about $700 worth of damage.

No citations were issued.