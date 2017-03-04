Western Christian wins 4th 2A title in 6 years, tops Treynor

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Erica Bousema scored 17 points and Western Christian survived the foul troubles of its star to beat Treynor 51-48 Friday night for its fourth Class 2A championship in the last six years. Bousema sank two free throws with 12.5 seconds for the go-ahead points and the Wolfpack (25-2) held on to hand Treynor its first loss after 27 victories.

Western prevailed even though star junior Ashtyn Veerbeek managed only five points and spent time on the bench because of fouls. Veerbeek had been dominant in her first two games at state, putting up 55 points and 29 rebounds, and was voted captain of the all-tournament team.

Karsyn Winterfeld scored 12 points for Western Christian and Erika Feenstra added seven. Madelyn Deitchler led Treynor with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Konnor Sudmann scored 15 and Randi Robinson had eight.