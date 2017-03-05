West Des Moines Valley beats Cedar Falls for 5A championship

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Zoe Young scored 21 points and West Des Moines Valley used a big second-quarter burst to beat Cedar Falls 71-59 Saturday night and win the Class 5A state championship. Hannah Fuller added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (24-2), who wiped out a seven-point deficit with an 18-2 run that left Cedar Falls scrambling to catch up.

Cedar Falls had upset Indianola in the semifinals but could not match Valley’s depth and balance. Freshman Alex Honold had 13 points and nine rebounds for Valley and Jamie Feldt scored 11. Feldt’s twin sister Jackie helped out with four points and six rebounds.

The title was the first for Valley and came in the school’s 12th trip to the state tournament and fourth appearance in the finals. Cynthia Wolf led Cedar Falls (23-3) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.