West Des Moines teacher facing marijuana charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a West Des Moines junior high teacher is facing two drug charges. Court records say 38-year-old Katherine Seiberling is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested Thursday night after an officer pulled her over for a headlight problem on the car Seiberling was driving.

The officer wrote in a criminal complaint that he could smell marijuana as he spoke to Seiberling and that she admitted having some pot with her. The officer says he found less than a gram of pot inside a pill bottle in the car.

School records list her as a language arts teacher at Stillwell Junior High.