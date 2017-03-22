WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22nd

Trading Post

FOR SALE: NEW 4-place setting Corelle Dishes; Winter White; Still in box. Includes 4 dinner plates, 4 lunch plates, 4 bowls, and 4 mugs. Makes a nice wedding or shower gift. Asking $15. Very Old Handmade Tied Quilts. Three are heavy weight and two are light weight. Asking $15 each for the heavy ones and $5.00 each for the light weight ones. All in good condition. Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers Hooded Sweatshirts. Men’s size medium. Heavy weight. Good condition. Asking $8.00 for each. If interested, please call 712-249-0009 after 3:30 pm.

FOR SALE: Women’s Black Harley Boots. Steel toes. Size 8. Authentic Harley. In great shape. Asking $25. Black Leather Chaps. Unisex size Medium. Longer length so can cut to fit. Good condition. Asking $15. Women’s Black Leather riding vest with Harley Patch on back. Never worn. Size medium. Asking $10. If interested, please call 712-249-0009 after 3:30 pm.

SMALL GARAGE SALE: Friday, March 24 starting at noon at 305 Broadway, Apartment #2 in Brayton. This is being held inside the apartment.