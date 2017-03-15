WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: I have a container full of DVD’S for $3.00 a piece & some VHS movies, some for 50 cents and the bigger Disney ones are $1.00. Also have a Haier countertop dishwasher for sale also as well for $75.00…call # is 712-249-2603.

FOR SALE: Duck eggs; also 1/4 beef 712-744-3381.

FREE TO GOOD HOME: A female cat needs a good home with no dogs unless they are super mellow and don’t try and chase her, 2 years old..yellow with white face and 4 white paws..she is lovable and needs TLC. She has been spayed and front declawed.my number is 712-254-1059 if can’t reach call my aunt….. number 712-249-6622 leave a message if no answer leave message.

FOR SALE: Gun Cabinet…$150. 712-249-9485.

FOR SALE: 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Hunter Green…4 wheel drive, has new Tires, Wheels, New Touchscreen Stereo, Floor Mats, New Cruise Control Buttons Replaced, Seat Covers….maintenance kept up. $6000. 712-249-6622.

WANTED: Looking to buy a front-tine Rototiller. Call 712-243-1822 and leave a message if no answer.

FOR SALE: 1998 Honda Shadow Aero Motorcycle. 1100CC, detachable fairing, engine guard, saddlebags. 17,000 miles and in excellent condition. $2,500. Call 712-243-1166.